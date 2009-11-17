A look at what's ahead in Week 3

Published: Nov 17, 2009 at 12:20 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to be ready for Week 8 prime-time clash against Vikings

A calf injury has cast a shadow over Dak Prescott during the Cowboys' bye week. Barring an unforeseen setback, however, Dallas doesn't expect its star QB to be too affected by the ailment entering Week 8.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke to remain starter with Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) still weeks away from return

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been out of the Washington lineup since going down with a hip injury. All signs point to the veteran remaining sidelined for the foreseeable future, opening the door for more opportunities for Taylor Heinicke.
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson among big names being discussed as trade deadline looms

With the NFL trade deadline looming, no player will garner as much attention as Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport takes a look at who else could be dealt.
news

Jared Goff's starting job secure for now as Lions continue their evaluations

Despite the strong and attention-grabbing words of his head coach, Jared Goff is in no immediate danger of losing his starting job in Detroit, sources say. The evaluations for the future, however, are ongoing.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW