Playoff picture:
» If the season ended today ...
» Who's in, who's out, and who can clinch this week?
A look at what's ahead in Week 16
Playoff picture:
Playoff picture:
» If the season ended today ...
» Who's in, who's out, and who can clinch this week?
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale compared Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's career resurgence to Kurt Warner against the Giants-Seahawks game. Both teams go into Sunday hoping to keep their surprise starts going.
In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Meharry Medical College student Kelsey Henderson discusses her month-long clinical rotation with the Tennessee Titans medical staff through the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are fueling the 6-1 Giants, but both are currently set to hit free agency. Should New York re-up the 25-year-old duo? Bucky Brooks weighs in. Plus, the top five game wreckers right now and a Sam Ehlinger scouting report.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!