A look at what's ahead in Week 16

Published: Dec 20, 2007 at 11:17 AM

Playoff picture:
» If the season ended today ...
» Who's in, who's out, and who can clinch this week?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith's career resurgence reminds Giants DC Wink Martindale of Kurt Warner

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale compared Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's career resurgence to Kurt Warner against the Giants-Seahawks game. Both teams go into Sunday hoping to keep their surprise starts going.

news

Next Woman Up: Kelsey Henderson, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative's inaugural class

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Meharry Medical College student Kelsey Henderson discusses her month-long clinical rotation with the Tennessee Titans medical staff through the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term'

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term' with Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline near.

news

Giants need to re-sign Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley; plus, top 5 game wreckers and Sam Ehlinger's traits

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are fueling the 6-1 Giants, but both are currently set to hit free agency. Should New York re-up the 25-year-old duo? Bucky Brooks weighs in. Plus, the top five game wreckers right now and a Sam Ehlinger scouting report.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE