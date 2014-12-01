A look at NFL concussion protocol from press box to locker room

Published: Dec 01, 2014 at 04:27 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Pro Football Talk reported that the formation of a new personal conduct policy will be a key subject of the NFL owners meeting on Dec. 10.
  • Sports Illustrated reported that Buffalo fans have been raising money to help former Bills linebacker Darryl Talley, who reportedly is broke and suffering from depression.
  • Fox Sports profiled former New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce, who is inspiring players during his first season as a coach with Long Beach (California) Poly High School.
  • AL.com looked at how concussion concerns in youth football could impact high school football in the near future.
  • HealthDay wrote about a study from Radiology Translational Science Institute at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that said high school football is tied to brain changes even without concussions.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

