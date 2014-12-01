A look at NFL concussion protocol from press box to locker room

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The New York Times explained the NFL's concussion protocol, from the press box spotters to the doctors on the sidelines.
- The Kansas City Star reported that the Kansas City Chiefs paid tribute to Eric Berry, who has received a preliminary diagnosis of lymphoma, with T-shirts and a jersey patch.
- The Baltimore Ravens' official site talked to long snapper Morgan Cox about his appreciation of the military.
- Former coach John Mackovic wrote in his weekly column for the (Palm Springs) Desert Sun that the NFL should start a developmental league.
- Pro Football Talk reported that the formation of a new personal conduct policy will be a key subject of the NFL owners meeting on Dec. 10.
- CNN interviewedNew Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson, whose Facebook post about hope in the wake of the Ferguson, Missouri, riots has gone viral.
- Sports Illustrated reported that Buffalo fans have been raising money to help former Bills linebacker Darryl Talley, who reportedly is broke and suffering from depression.
- Fox Sports profiled former New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce, who is inspiring players during his first season as a coach with Long Beach (California) Poly High School.
- The (San Luis Obispo) Tribune reported that Cal Poly increased its drug testing for football players this season.
- Columnist Matthew Piper of The Salt Lake Tribune called for Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott to make weekly injury reports mandatory.
- AL.com looked at how concussion concerns in youth football could impact high school football in the near future.
- HealthDay wrote about a study from Radiology Translational Science Institute at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that said high school football is tied to brain changes even without concussions.
