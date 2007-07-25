A look at key offseason NFL moves

A look at offseason moves in the NFL that could affect fantasy football rosters, with rookies designated by (R):
- ARIZONA: ADDED: FB Terrelle Smith, OL Mike Gandy, C Al Johnson, OT Levi Brown (R). Hired Former Steelers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt as head coach and former Cowboys receivers coach Todd Haley as offensive coordinator. GONE: T Leonard Davis, G Milford Brown, OL Chris Liwienski, FB Obafemi Ayanbadejo.
- ATLANTA: ADDED: WR Joe Horn, QB Joey Harrington, QB Chris Redman, FB Ovie Mughelli, OL Toniu Fonoti. Hired head coach Bobby Petrino, the former offense-minded coach at Louisville, and former Cincinnati receivers coach Hue Jackson as offensive coordinator. GONE: QB Matt Schaub, FB Justin Griffith, WR Ashley Lelie, G Matt Lehr.
- BALTIMORE: ADDED: RB Willis McGahee. Rick Neuheisel promoted to offensive coordinator, although coach Brian Billick will still call plays. GONE: RB Jamal Lewis, FB Ovie Mughelli, T Tony Pashos, G. Edwin Mulitalo.
- BUFFALO: ADDED: RB Marshawn Lynch (R), G Derrick Dockery, T Langston Walker, OL Jason Whittle. GONE: RB Willis McGahee, QB Kelly Holcomb, G Tutan Reyes, G Chris Villarrial, OL Mike Gandy.
- CAROLINA: ADDED: WR Dwayne Jarrett (R), former Cleveland assistant Jeff Davidson as offensive coordinator to replace the fired Dan Henning. GONE: WR Keyshawn Johnson, TE Kris Mangum.
- CINCINNATI: ADDED: OL Alex Stepanovich. GONE: WR Kelley Washington, QB Anthony Wright. WR Chris Henry suspended for first eight games.
- CLEVELAND: ADDED RB Jamal Lewis, QB Brady Quinn (R), OL Eric Steinbach, OL Seth McKinney, T Joe Thomas (R), WR Tim Carter. Hired former San Diego tight ends coach Rob Chudzinski as offensive coordinator. GONE: RB Reuben Droughns, WR Dennis Northcutt, FB Terrelle Smith, OL Joe Andruzzi.
- DALLAS: ADDED: OL Leonard Davis, T Jim Molinaro, QB Brad Johnson. Hired former Miami QBs coach Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator and former Chicago QBs coach Wade Wilson as QBs coach. GONE: QB Drew Bledsoe, OL Jason Fabini, C Al Johnson, G Marco Rivera.
- DENVER: ADDED: RB Travis Henry, TE Daniel Graham, WR Brandon Stokley, QB Patrick Ramsey, WR David Terrell, OL Montrae Holland, FB Paul Smith. GONE: RB Tatum Bell, QB Jake Plummer, OL George Foster, OL Cooper Carlisle.
- DETROIT: ADDED: WR Calvin Johnson (R), RB Tatum Bell, RB T.J. Duckett, WR Shaun McDonald, WR Marcus Robinson, WR Kevin Kasper, OL George Foster, OL Edwin Mulitalo, QB Drew Stanton (R), QB J.T. O'Sullivan. GONE: QB Josh McCown, WR Mike Williams, TE Marcus Pollard, OL Rick DeMulling, G Ross Verba, FB Cory Schlesinger.
- GREEN BAY: ADDED: RB Brandon Jackson (R). Offensive assistant Joe Philbin promoted to replace outgoing offensive coordinator Jeff Jagodzinski. GONE: RB Ahman Green, TE David Martin.
- HOUSTON: ADDED: QB Matt Schaub, RB Ahman Green, OL Jordan Black, WR/KR Bethel Johnson. Promoted assistant coach and former Green Bay coach Mike Sherman to offensive coordinator. GONE: QB David Carr, RB Domanick Williams (formerly Davis), WR Eric Moulds.
- INDIANAPOLIS: ADDED: WR Anthony Gonzalez (R), OL Rick DeMulling. GONE: RB Dominic Rhodes, WR Brandon Stokley.
- JACKSONVILLE: ADDED WR Dennis Northcutt, TE Jermaine Wiggins, T Tony Pashos. Hired former Arizona State coach Dirk Koetter as offensive coordinator, replacing the fired Carl Smith. GONE: TE Kyle Brady, WR Cortez Hankton.
- KANSAS CITY: ADDED: WR Dwayne Bowe (R), OL Damion McIntosh. GONE: QB Trent Green, WR/KR Dante Hall, OL Will Shields, OL Jordan Black, OL Kyle Turley.
- MIAMI: ADDED: QB Trent Green, WR Ted Ginn Jr. (R), WR Az-Zahir Hakim, TE David Martin, FB Cory Schlesinger, OL Chris Liwienski, OL Jonathan Ingram. Hired former San Diego offensive coordinator Cam Cameron as head coach. GONE: QB Joey Harrington, QB Daunte Culpepper, TE Randy McMichael, RB Sammy Morris, WR Wes Welker, WR Kelly Campbell, OL Seth McKinney, OL Bennie Anderson, OL Damion McIntosh, G Jeno James.
- MINNESOTA: ADDED: RB Adrian Peterson (R), WR Sidney Rice (R), WR Bobby Wade, WR Cortez Hankton. GONE: QB Brad Johnson, WR Travis Taylor, TE Jermaine Wiggins, T Mike Rosenthal, OL Jason Whittle.
- NEW ENGLAND: ADDED: WR Randy Moss, WR Donte' Stallworth, WR Kelley Washington, RB Sammy Morris, WR Wes Welker, TE Kyle Brady. GONE: RB Corey Dillon, TE Daniel Graham.
- NEW ORLEANS: ADDED: WR Robert Meacham (R), WR David Patten, TE Eric Johnson. GONE: WR Joe Horn, TE Ernie Conwell, OL Montrae Holland.
- NY GIANTS: ADDED: RB Reuben Droughns, WR Steve Smith (R), QB Anthony Wright, G Zach Piller. Promoted Kevin Gilbride to offensive coordinator. GONE: RB Tiki Barber, WR Tim Carter, T Luke Petitgout, T Bob Whitfield.
- NY JETS: ADDED: RB Thomas Jones, QB Marques Tuiasosopo. GONE: QB Patrick Ramsey, RB Kevan Barlow, RB Derrick Blaylock, FB B.J. Askew.
- OAKLAND: ADDED: RB Dominic Rhodes (suspended for first four games), QB JaMarcus Russell (R), QB Josh McCown, WR Mike Williams, WR Travis Taylor, FB Justin Griffith, QB Josh Booty, OL Jeremy Newberry, OL Cooper Carlisle, OL Cornell Green. Hired former USC offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin as head coach. Hired offensive coordinator Greg Knapp, who formerly held same position in Atlanta and San Francisco. GONE: WR Randy Moss, QB Aaron Brooks, Marques Tuiasosopo, T Langston Walker, OL Brad Badger, OL Adam Treau.
- PHILADELPHIA: ADDED: WR Kevin Curtis, QB Kelly Holcomb, QB Kevin Kolb (R). GONE: QB Jeff Garcia, WR Donte' Stallworth.
- PITTSBURGH: ADDED: OL Sean Mahan, RB Kevan Barlow. Former Minnesota defensive coordinator Mike Tomlin hired as head coach. Former Cleveland offensive coordinator Bruce Arians hired as offensive coordinator. Ken Anderson hired as QBs coach. GONE: C Jeff Hartings.
- SAN DIEGO: ADDED: Hired Norv Turner as head coach. Promoted RBs coach Clarence Shelmon to offensive coordinator. WR Craig Davis (R). GONE: WR Keenan McCardell.
- SAN FRANCISCO: ADDED: WR Darrell Jackson, WR Ashley Lelie. Promoted QB coach Jim Hostler to offensive coordinator. GONE: Offensive coordinator Norv Turner, WR Antonio Bryant, TE Eric Johnson, OL Jeremy Newberry.
- SEATTLE: ADDED: TE Marcus Pollard. GONE: WR Darrell Jackson, TE Jerramy Stevens, C Robbie Tobeck.
- ST. LOUIS: ADDED: WR Drew Bennett, TE Randy McMichael, WR/KR Dante Hall. GONE: WR Kevin Curtis, WR Shaun McDonald, G Adam Timmerman.
- TAMPA BAY: ADDED: QB Jeff Garcia, WR David Boston, TE Jerramy Stevens, FB B.J. Askew, OL Luke Petitgout, OL Matt Lehr, rights to retired QB Jake Plummer. GONE: QB Tim Rattay, T Kenyatta Walker, OL Sean Mahan, OL Cornell Green.
- TENNESSEE: ADDED: WR Justin Gage, RB Chris Henry (R), QB Tim Rattay. GONE: RB Travis Henry, WR Drew Bennett, WR Bobby Wade, TE Erron Kinney, G Zach Piller.
- WASHINGTON: ADDED: OL Jason Fabini, OL Ross Tucker. GONE: WR David Patten, RB T.J. Duckett, T Jim Molinaro, G Derrick Dockery, TE Christian Fauria.