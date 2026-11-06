A Lions offensive play captivated the NFL. The details behind it tell a bigger story

Northwestern football's social media accounts started lighting up with fans tagging them in videos of the play, a team official said. Staff passed around the video with the enthusiasm of the "Leo pointing" meme, excited to see a piece of Wildcats football applied on the NFL stage. (Kelly was not available for comment.)

Later, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit that the play came from Mike Kafka, their pass game coordinator and former Giants offensive coordinator. Kafka is a Northwestern alumnus; the play was a nod to one of Kelly's own.

St. Brown said Wednesday on his podcast that he got direct messages from Canadian Football League social media accounts praising the play. In the CFL, every skill player can be in motion before the snap and teams use formations and plays that give a receiver or running back a head start; St. Brown's pre-snap alignment deep behind the line of scrimmage and his at-snap vertical movement looked vaguely like a part of a concept a CFL team would run.

A deeper dive into the play, with details from people inside the Lions building, illustrated its nuances, strategy and design. But those conversations revealed a larger truth about how this offensive staff works together, and the sustainability of the Lions' trajectory on that side of the ball after a down year in 2025.

First, about the play.

The Lions don't have a specific name for it, and conceptually it lives within their family of run-pass option plays. They do "tag it" (give a play an extra detail as an extension of a standard concept) in their bucket of "weird formation" plays.

Their offensive linemen, who of course were looking across the line of scrimmage and not at St. Brown (who was about 15 yards in the backfield and split wide), even thought the play would be a standard run-pass option because it technically belonged in that family of calls.

"I didn't know it was happening," said guard Tate Ratledge. "I turned around and was like, 'oh, that's pretty cool.'"

Detroit workshopped Kafka's idea for a while, and Campbell said it had lived in their system for a few weeks. Adjusting such a play is a group effort between coaches, who encourage open dialogue about ideas and how they can make one fit in their system or against a specific opponent. They troubleshoot the play: What could go wrong? What are all the scenarios where there could be an error, and how might they fix it?

"We work on different things for weeks and weeks and weeks before it actually gets brought to the kitchen table. We cook it and cook it and cook it," said Scottie Montgomery, the associate head coach and wide receivers coach.

The staff noticed that Minnesota -- with a blitzing defense that crowds the line of scrimmage with athletic players and can widen the alignment of edge defenders or ask them to be dynamic in the flats of the field -- might have an edge defender or blitzer just a couple of yards off the catch point on such a play, during a long down and distance. How could they solve that? By aligning LaPorta on the inside of the split combination with Williams, the big tight end would look pre-snap like he'd run a route, but instead could flip to block the defender as St. Brown reached the contact point around the line of scrimmage. The receiver also had to be running at a specific speed to make the timing work; "If you can catch the ball with momentum -- honestly, any pass play, you wanna catch on the move in the league if you can to get some yards after the catch," St. Brown later said.

Though the staff had tweaked the play for weeks, the offense practiced it in earnest for three days ahead of the Week 8 game. Because there are few wrinkles available off of it, and the look is very obvious to defenders once it's seen on tape (even ahead of the snap, Vikings defenders were pointing at St. Brown and wildly gesturing at each other to try to adjust on the fly), offensive coordinator Drew Petzing knew he couldn't burn the call too early in the year. Using it against top defensive coordinator Brian Flores in a division game against the then-undefeated Vikings felt like the correct time -- the Lions had to throw everything they had at Minnesota's unpredictable, aggressive defense.

Against Flores, a play caller can't adhere to the normal structure of an offensive call sheet where preferred plays may be parceled by down and distance, because those are often built out of defensive tendencies. Flores has no tendencies. As one Lions team source reiterated: Call what you've got, when you've got it. So they did.

Petzing leads a Lions offense that ranks third in EPA per play. Beyond the running start screen, this system has exciting concepts that call back to former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's own, plus Petzing's roots in the Gary Kubiak/Mike Shanahan systems from which many modern offenses stem. The system even has plays inspired by the Wing-T offense. At one point, Petzing aligned multiple tight ends in an offset blocking formation in the backfield, lined up side by side and in front of the running back, who was also offset.

Those formations were another collaboration, this time with offensive line coach and run game coordinator Hank Fraley. He liked a couple of initial plays out of similar formations, and so the staff built more. They tested a pared-down version of those concepts against the Vikings' fearsome blitz alignments in the first half, saw where the players crowding the line of scrimmage were getting into gaps, and adjusted in the second half to block out the gaps or change formations and play flow against similar looks.

Detroit rushed for 164 yards in the second half, and Jahmyr Gibbs had 116 rushing yards and a touchdown in that half, averaging 7.15 yards per carry out of personnel groupings featuring two or three tight ends, according to Next Gen Stats. When concepts like that hit in a game, one team source explained, they don't overthink it. Keep it simple. Lean on it.

The Lions staff casts a wide net for new plays or twists to current ones, as is clear with these two concepts. Ideas come from anyone and anywhere, one person explained. Petzing can even remember watching tape so old it was in black and white and grainy enough that he couldn't tell if the players were in college or the pros. Detroit is open to all, and then a deep group of coaches works together to apply the necessary filters. Does this make sense? Does it work for the players? What could go wrong?

"Like most plays that come up here, somebody gets the idea and then you start massaging it. You slap it up against the wall, 'Hey, what about this?' Everybody kind of picks away at it a little bit and that's how it goes," Campbell said. "I mean, we all have ideas and you throw them against the wall and it's either perfect or you start massaging it a little bit. You start tinkering (with) it."

Collaboration is a core principle in the NFL, but you'd be surprised at how siloed some offensive play callers and play-calling head coaches get as a season progresses. The best staffs collaborate well, even when they still defer to a lead voice.

Of course, every head coach or offensive coordinator says they "look everywhere for ideas" and want their staff to come to them with new concepts or strategic wrinkles. Every team wants to have a workflow that is authentically collaborative and open. Not all of them can create such an environment internally. This season, it seems like the Lions can.

This may seem small, but every team craves it -- and fewer than you'd expect achieve it.

Detroit's fans have been longing to get inventive offense and strategy back into their team's identity since Johnson's departure. While the fun plays signal that such things are back, a genuinely productive, sustainable process is behind the ideas.

-- Colton Pouncy contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.