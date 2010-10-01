A lesson for Singletary: Motivation begins with education

It is important to separate Singletary the player, from Singletary the coach. Singletary the coach has based his beliefs on how he played the game, not how he has learned the game as he prepared to be a coach. For example, Dick LeBeau, the Hall of Fame player and current defensive coordinator of the Steelers, studied the game, first becoming a special teams coach back in 1973, then moving over to defense. LeBeau was always learning football from the technical side and eventually was the first to develop the zone blitz package. He paid his dues in the coaching profession before he became a coordinator, whereas Singletary retired in 1992, did not enter the coaching profession until 2003 and then became a head coach some five years later.