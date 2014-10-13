A.J. Green (toe) to miss another week for Bengals

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Cincinnati Bengals' star wide receiver will miss another week with the toe injury that forced him to miss Sunday's 37-37 tie with the Carolina Panthers, according to a source informed of the injury.
Green is seeing a specialist early this week to find out how much more time he'll miss, per Rapoport.
In other Bengals receiver news, the team's official website writes that there is "some talk that they may think about surgery" for Marvin Jones (ankle), who hasn't played a snap this season.
Without Green on the field Sunday, quarterback Andy Dalton still put up 323 yards through the air in five quarters. Mohamed Sanu played fantastic as the team's No. 1 target, piling up 10 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.
While Sanu is proving he can be a playmaker, the Bengals' offense needs Green back as soon as possible with key AFC North battles looming on the schedule.
