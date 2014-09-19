A.J. Green (toe) 'feels good' and plans to play Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals fans and Fantasy Footballers exhale and rejoice, for I relay to you good tidings of great joy that should be spread throughout our vast pigskin nation.
Adriel Jeremiah "A.J." Green told the Bengals' official team website he "feels good" and plans to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Green strained a ligament in his foot last weekend, forcing him out most of the contest. He missed practice Wednesday and caught a few passes Thursday, but was limited in practice.
Green is officially listed as probable for Sunday's game.
With Marvin Jones and Tyler Eifert already out, quarterback Andy Dalton will be relieved to know his best playmaker is on pace to play. Even if he's not full-go, Green's mere presence will open up other targets.
We expect Hue Jackson will still lean heavily on running backs Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill against a Titans team that was gashed on the ground last week.
