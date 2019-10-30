 Skip to main content
A.J. Green to Bengals: Do not franchise tag me

Published: Oct 30, 2019

A.J. Green hasn't played this season. He wasn't traded and he hasn't been re-signed by the Bengals.

As he took to the practice field on Wednesday with an eye on making his 2019 debut following the bye week in Week 10, the multiple-time Pro Bowl wide receiver made it clear that one thing he doesn't want to happen is for Cincinnati to place the franchise tag on him.

"I'm not into a one-year," Green said on Wednesday via ESPN.com's Ben Baby. "Give me a long-term [deal] or just let me go."

Green is looking to make his way back from an ankle injury suffered at the end of July that has sidelined him through the Bengals' 0-8 start.

He's been hobbled in what is his final season in a four-year, $60 million contract.

Though Green traveled to London and has been practicing to the side with the team, Wednesday was the receiver's first day taking part in team drills.

While he was adamant about avoiding a franchise tag designation, he said the move would not lead to a holdout.

"That's not me," Green said. "I'm not giving free money away. I don't care what that is."

Though he said he'd prefer the team would let him go rather than use the franchise tag, he's also made it clear throughout the season that he wants to remain with the Bengals.

"I'm not going to be a guy that says, 'Oh I want to get traded' and then go to a situation where I'm not happy," Green said. "Like, I'm genuinely happy here. We might not win, but I'm happy here. But at the end of the day, this is a business. I know my worth and I know what I bring to this team."

This particular team is drastically changing with Green on the sideline. It's Zac Taylor's first year coaching and Green has yet to take the field for him. Longtime starting quarterback Andy Dalton was benched on Tuesday in favor of rookie Ryan Finley and the Red Rifle isn't happy about the timing of the decision. Green, meanwhile, has missed eight games this campaign and missed seven last year with an injury. In 2016, he missed six, though he made it to the Pro Bowl as he did each of his first seven seasons.

"If they're concerned about that, they don't need to sign me," Green said of his injuries. "It's whatever. If they're concerned about me not being able to play 16, then take the risk not signing me and not franchising me. We'll go from there."

It's Week 9, the Bengals are on a bye and still without a win, but all of a sudden there's plenty of storylines coming out of Cincinnati.

