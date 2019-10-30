A.J. Green to Bengals: Do not franchise tag me

This particular team is drastically changing with Green on the sideline. It's Zac Taylor's first year coaching and Green has yet to take the field for him. Longtime starting quarterback Andy Dalton was benched on Tuesday in favor of rookie Ryan Finley and the Red Rifle isn't happy about the timing of the decision. Green, meanwhile, has missed eight games this campaign and missed seven last year with an injury. In 2016, he missed six, though he made it to the Pro Bowl as he did each of his first seven seasons.