A.J. Green unsure about future with Bengals: 'If this is my last game, I had an unbelievable 10 years here'

It was written that all good things must come to an end, and that proverb might soon apply to A.J. Green in Cincinnati.

The veteran wideout's impending status as an unrestricted free agent prompted inquiries about whether Sunday's game against Baltimore will be his last with the Bengals. Green was understandably vague.

"Anything is possible," he told reporters Thursday.

There might not be a good answer to that question yet. Green's not just a fan favorite but a Bengals legend for what he's done over the past decade. But injuries and age have taken a toll on his skills, reducing him to a third option in 2020 (47 catches, 523 yards, two touchdowns). After earning an average of $15 million over the last four years, his market will be entirely different in the coming spring.

Amid all the uncertainty, the 32-year-old Green knows Week 17 might mark the end of an era in Cincinnati.

"If this is my last game, I had an unbelievable 10 years here," he said.

A case can be made that Green is the best receiver in Bengals history. While he ranks second to Chad Johnson in catches, yards and touchdowns, he made more Pro Bowls (7-6) and was more productive on a per-game basis. He also didn't have the benefit of spending his prime alongside Carson Palmer and T.J. Houshmandzadeh﻿.

Incidentally, after 10 seasons in Cincy, Johnson played his final one elsewhere (New England).