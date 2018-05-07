Around the NFL

A.J. Green: John Ross 'healthy and explosive again'

Published: May 07, 2018 at 02:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Coach Marvin Lewis recently balked at the idea that John Ross was a draft "miss" after a nightmare rookie season which came and went without a single catch.

Lewis isn't alone in his belief that Ross is poised for a breakout campaign now that he's spending more time on the field than in the trainer's room.

Ross' offseason work with former Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh has Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Green raving about last year's No. 9 overall draft pick.

"He's got his confidence back," Green told The Sporting News. "The way he's working this offseason is unbelievable. He's healthy and explosive again."

Ross started his career behind the eight ball, missing Cincinnati's entire offseason program and the majority of training camp following shoulder surgery. Any slim chance of joining the Week 1 receiver rotation was eliminated when he injured his knee in the preseason finale.

His few opportunities at playing time over the season's first three months were sabotaged by rookie mistakes such as fumbling and quitting on a route. Before he worked his way out of the doghouse, his season was ended by an injury that required surgery to the other shoulder.

In other words, Murphy's law had Ross in the crosshairs from the moment he broke Chris Johnson's combine record in the 40-yard dash.

As Ross insisted earlier this offseason, though, this is a new year with "a lot of new things coming." One of those new things involves working on his craft with Houshmandzadeh, one of the premier route runners of his generation.

"You get to this level, everybody can run," Houshmandzadeh said of Ross last month. "Your technique and ability to separate has to come to the forefront because you can't beat everybody with speed."

In Ross and oft-injured tight end Tyler Eifert, the Bengals have a pair of intriguing wild cards with the tantalizing talent to make or break Andy Dalton's season.

Will a healthy, improved Ross unseat Brandon LaFell or Tyler Boyd for a rotation spot alongside Green?

"If he's working with me," Houshmandzadeh vowed, "bet your house on him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Frank Reich: Panthers' offensive struggles not just on Bryce Young's shoulders

Through eight quarters, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers offense have mustered just two touchdowns. It's been an auspicious start for the 2023 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, but head coach Frank Reich wasn't about to saddle Young with all the blame.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

The Saints kicked off Monday's doubleheader with a win over the Panthers to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2013. Then the Steelers wrapped up the evening with a win over the rival Browns.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb likely out for season after suffering knee injury on Monday night

Cleveland Browns running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿, considered one of the premier backs in the league, was carted off the field Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. 
news

Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely with potentially torn pectoral

Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral in the Lions' Week 2 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday night. Gardner-Johnson could potentially miss the remainder of the season.
news

Week 2 Monday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers; Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley considered week to week with ankle sprain

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley﻿ suffered an ankle sprain that will keep him out of Thursday night's road game versus San Francisco and perhaps even longer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Bengals' Zac Taylor has no update on QB Joe Burrow's aggravated calf injury

Zac Taylor on Monday didn't have a firm update on Joe Burrow's calf, but when asked if the quarterback's availability for Week 3 is up in the air, the Bengals head coach's response could cause some concern for Cincinnati.
news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) lands on IR, to miss at least four games

﻿Diontae Johnson﻿, the Steelers' leading receiver three years running, will miss at least the next four games. Pittsburgh placed the wideout on injured reserve ahead of its Monday night matchup with the Browns.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured contract for record pay day

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has agreed to terms on a restructured contract that will pay him $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Benched Rams RB Cam Akers subject of trade talks

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers once again is the subject of trade talks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Will Akers be moved this time?
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos' Sean Payton aims to fix 'slow' communication issues on offense: 'If we need to wristband it, we will'

Following Denver's collapse against the Commanders in Week 2, Sean Payton referred to some "slow" communication issues on the Broncos' offense and referred to having QB Russell Wilson wear a wristband for a smoother operation.