A.J. Green: 'I'm comfortable' with my Bengals contract

"I think the biggest thing for me, I'm always comfortable with stuff I'm doing -- I signed a deal and I'm comfortable with the deal and I just live with it," Green said, via The Cincinnati Enquirer. "After that's up, we go back to the board. I don't really get caught up in what's the money like because I signed my deal and it was the highest paid at that point. It's going to always go up, so you can't keep up with that."