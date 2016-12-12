 Skip to main content
A.J. Green (hamstring) set to return to Bengals practice

Dec 12, 2016
Kevin Patra

A.J. Green will take a step towards returning to game action.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said Monday he expects the Pro Bowl receiver to practice on Wednesday. Lewis called Green's outlook "partly sunny," per the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Green has missed the past three games after suffering a hamstring injury early in a Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Getting back on the practice field is the first step for Green's potential return for the 5-7-1 Bengals, currently third in the AFC North.

Green is 36 receiving yards shy of his sixth straight 1,000-yard season. He could join Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history with 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first six seasons.

Andy Dalton has played well the past two weeks without Green. The Bengals' quarterback has completed more than 72 percent of his passes with four touchdowns to zero interceptions in wins over the Eagles and Browns.

Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday, travels to Houston on Christmas Eve and faces the Ravens at home to close out the season.

