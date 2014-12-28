A.J. Green enters NFL's concussion protocol

The Bengals lost their shot at the AFC North division crown on Sunday night, but that might not be all.
A.J. Green has entered the league's concussion protocol, NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Sunday night, after sustaining a blow to the head from Steelers safety Mike Mitchell late in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' 27-17 loss.
The hit came less than a second after Green hauled in a 17-yard pass and was wrestled down toward the ground by Antwon Blake, forcing a fumble. The result was a pivotal recovery by the Steelers, ending the Bengals' drive.
Cincinnati's comeback hopes were doomed after a long touchdown completion to Antonio Brown on the ensuing drive.
The blow to the head prematurely ended Green's night, in which the receiver caught six passes for 67 yards over his final two drives after a sluggish start. He's expected to be fine for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Indianapolis Colts, Kinkhabwala reported.
