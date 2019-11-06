Around the NFL

A.J. Green could make season debut vs. Ravens

Published: Nov 06, 2019 at 05:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The long wait is almost over. A.J. Green is nearing a return to an NFL field.

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters after practice Wednesday Green is day-to-day ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the division-leading Baltimore Ravens.

Earlier Wednesday, Taylor told reporters he thought Green would make his season debut Sunday. Green told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero before practice he felt better but still not quite like himself.

"It's a process," Green said. "I've just got to be completely healthy to where I can go out there and play at a high level. I can't risk hurting this thing again and setting myself back even further.

"So definitely, I've got to be smart. But it's a step in the right direction to where I can actually practice on Monday and did more stuff yesterday with no problem. So we'll see how that thing goes."

After walkthrough Wednesday, Green didn't feel right and sought treatment, which led to his change in status. The Benglas officially listed him as a DNP.

If Green can return Sunday, it would come at about the best time possible for the winless Bengals. The Ravens (6-2) are rolling after taking down the previously undefeated New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football and will present a tremendous challenge for the Bengals, who are starting rookie quarterback Ryan Finley for the first time in his career.

Green has missed the entirety of Cincinnati's season up to this point with an ankle injury suffered during training camp, and the Bengals have foundered in his absence, going half of the season without a win for their first-year coach Taylor. The struggle-filled campaign has also seen an internal dispute with starting left tackle Cordy Glenn, a benching of longtime starter Andy Dalton in favor of Finley, and even included talks of Green's potential departure via trade near the deadline.

With the Bengals at 0-8 and their playoff hopes essentially extinct, expediting Green's return to the field wouldn't seem wise. Green's desire to avoid risk is understandable, considering he has good football ahead of him beyond the forgettable 2019 season.

Without Green, the Bengals have managed to remain among the upper half of teams in passing yards per game (11th at 257.8 yards per game), but fall to the bottom fourth of the NFL when it comes to finding the end zone through the air. Only the Bears, Broncos, Jets and Browns -- three of the four having dealt with quarterback changes at least once this season -- have fewer passing touchdowns than Cincinnati.

Cincinnati's passing numbers are also fairly inflated thanks to the Bengals' league-worst rushing attack, which has forced them to pass on 69.2 percent of downs through eight games. Receiver Tyler Boyd leads the team in receiving yards with 536, 10.5 yards per reception, but has scored just once in 2019.

Though self-imposed, the Bengals will encounter their own quarterback change in Week 10 when Finley takes the field. He might find himself lucky enough to have Green lining up wide. They'll need him if they hope to have a legitimate chance against one of the NFL's hottest teams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers place WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris on reserve/COVID-19 list

After placing WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the Chargers added WR Mike Williams, along with CB Chris Harris, to the list Wednesday. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) returns to practice; RB Mark Ingram placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ practiced Wednesday, and barring a setback, there is a very real chance he plays Sunday against the Jets. Backfield mate Mark Ingram, however, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) listed as questionable for 'TNF' matchup vs. Steelers

Expected to return for a Week 15 date with the Bears, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook may make his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him last week sooner than expected.
news

Week 14 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants optimistic QB Mike Glennon (concussion) will be cleared to start; Jake Fromm will get nod if not

New York is not closing the door on the possibility of Mike Glennon (concussion) playing in Week 14.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 8

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is still sidelined by an injured toe. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is being designated to return to practice.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) medically cleared to play, will start vs. Packers

After missing the last two games with a rib injury, Bears QB Justin Fields is set to make his return in Week 14 against the Packers.
news

Washington DE Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, out 10 days due to unvaccinated status

Placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list will delay ﻿Montez Sweat﻿'s return from injury to the Washington Football Team lineup. Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's NFC East home game against the Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans waive veteran LB Zach Cunningham

The Texans are cutting ties with another veteran starter. Tom Pelissero reports Wednesday that the Texans are releasing LB Zach Cunningham. He is subject to waivers.
news

Ja'Marr Chase on recent struggles: 'I would love to move around more' to 'open up' Bengals' offense

The Bengals' offense is among the NFL's most explosive, but a key piston in its engine -- rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase -- isn't firing. The rookie wideout has a suggestion for how that can change.
news

Washington places TE Logan Thomas (knee) on injured reserve again, ending his season

Logan Thomas' season is over. Washington placed its star tight end on injured reserve Wednesday for the second time this year. Thomas exited Sunday's win over the Raiders with a knee injury. 
news

Giants prepping QB Jake Fromm to start vs. Chargers if Mike Glennon (concussion) not cleared

The Giants have begun preparation for their Week 14 matchup with the Chargers by gearing up backup QBs ﻿Jake Fromm﻿ and ﻿Brian Lewerke﻿ to play meaningful snaps.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW