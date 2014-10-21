A.J. Green: Bengals like 'scum of the crop' right now

Three weeks ago, Cincinnati was 3-0 and getting hyped up as perhaps the AFC's top team. Two losses and a tie have followed, including Sunday's embarrassing 27-0 shutout against the Indianapolis Colts.
Not helping matters is the extended absence of A.J. Green, who is working his way back from a toe injury. During a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network's NFL AM, Green explained the sudden change in perception around the Bengals.
"We was flying high going into that (Week 4) bye and now we like the scum of the crop right now," Green said. "We've got to block all of the outside stuff because I believe this team we handle that stuff very well. ... We just put our head down, and it's time to grind now. Our back's against the wall. 10 more games. It's a 10-game season. We've got to get at least seven of those to be in the conversation."
We've never heard anyone or anything described as "the scum of the crop," but you can safely assume this is pejorative in nature. The Bengals play their next three games at home, starting with Sunday's tilt against the Baltimore Ravens, who took over first place in the AFC North on Sunday.
Extended funks have been part of life for the Bengals in the Andy Dalton era, and the team usually responds to these scum-of-the-crop scenarios. Then again, they've always had Green to help lift them out of the mire in the past. This struggle is different.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 7 game, and breaks down Peyton Manning's record-breaking night. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.