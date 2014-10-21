A.J. Green: Bengals like 'scum of the crop' right now

"We was flying high going into that (Week 4) bye and now we like the scum of the crop right now," Green said. "We've got to block all of the outside stuff because I believe this team we handle that stuff very well. ... We just put our head down, and it's time to grind now. Our back's against the wall. 10 more games. It's a 10-game season. We've got to get at least seven of those to be in the conversation."