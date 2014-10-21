Around the NFL

A.J. Green: Bengals like 'scum of the crop' right now

Published: Oct 21, 2014 at 06:03 AM

The NFL season is filled with twists and turns for every team. The Bengals are no exception.

Three weeks ago, Cincinnati was 3-0 and getting hyped up as perhaps the AFC's top team. Two losses and a tie have followed, including Sunday's embarrassing 27-0 shutout against the Indianapolis Colts.

Not helping matters is the extended absence of A.J. Green, who is working his way back from a toe injury. During a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network's NFL AM, Green explained the sudden change in perception around the Bengals.

"We was flying high going into that (Week 4) bye and now we like the scum of the crop right now," Green said. "We've got to block all of the outside stuff because I believe this team we handle that stuff very well. ... We just put our head down, and it's time to grind now. Our back's against the wall. 10 more games. It's a 10-game season. We've got to get at least seven of those to be in the conversation."

We've never heard anyone or anything described as "the scum of the crop," but you can safely assume this is pejorative in nature. The Bengals play their next three games at home, starting with Sunday's tilt against the Baltimore Ravens, who took over first place in the AFC North on Sunday.

Extended funks have been part of life for the Bengals in the Andy Dalton era, and the team usually responds to these scum-of-the-crop scenarios. Then again, they've always had Green to help lift them out of the mire in the past. This struggle is different.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 7 game, and breaks down Peyton Manning's record-breaking night. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), QB Daniel Jones (concussion) exit early in loss to Cowboys

Giants RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ suffered a left ankle injury in the first quarter. Late in the second quarter, QB Daniel Jones was carted off after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit as he tried to barrel into the end zone. Both were ruled out in the first half, as was WR Kenny Golladay.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow taken to hospital with possible throat contusion

Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ was taken to the hospital following Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers to be evaluated for a possible throat contusion. Burrow played all 65 offensive snaps in Cincinnati's defeat.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers moves into fifth all-time in career TD passes

A game after catching the legendary Dan Marino, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continues his ascent among all-time greats. Rodgers is now fifth all-time for career touchdown passes with 422 on Sunday against the Bengals. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Saints QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ has been ruled out against Washington with a concussion. He was carted off the field after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from CB William Jackson. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) officially inactive vs. Lions

Dalvin Cook will miss his second game of the season. The Minnesota Vikings running back is officially inactive for Sunday's bout versus the Detroit Lions.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson targeting Week 10 return following finger surgery

If Russell Wilson has his way, he'll only be out three games following finger surgery. The Seahawks is targeting a Week 10 return after undergoing surgery Friday on his right middle finger.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 5 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals RB Joe Mixon active vs. Packers

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon﻿, who didn't practice this week but did work out on Saturday, will play Sunday. He was not listed among the Bengals' inactives.
news

Niners TE George Kittle (calf) placed on injured reserve, out at least 3 games

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (calf) will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) placed on injured reserve

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) will miss a minimum of three games after being placed on injured reserve on Saturday. 
news

Bills, CB Taron Johnson agree to three-year, $24 million contract extension

Taron Johnson﻿ has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW