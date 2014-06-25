A.J. Green, Ben Roethlisberger among AFC North franchise faces

Next in line: Johnny Manziel. Like it or not, Manziel took center stage in Cleveland the moment the Browns traded up to select him with the 22nd overall pick. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner is a rock star with an electric game that energizes everyone on the field. Additionally, his improvisational wizardry could make him a nightmare to defend as a pro. Manziel, though, has yet to take an NFL snap and will need some time to adjust to the pro game. But his playing style, personality and enthusiasm already have Cleveland buzzing about the possibilities. And if his exhilarating approach does indeed translate to Sunday success, it won't be long before the quarterback's wielding the franchise torch all by himself.