A.J. Brown may be back for the Patriots as pressure ramps up in season's second half

MUNICH -- Here in the shadows of soccer power Bayern Munich's fancy digs, wide receiver A.J. Brown was joking around with New England Patriots teammates, a welcome return for a team that needs to get its quarterback more help.

Officially, it was just a return to the practice fields for now, as his status for Sunday's game remains questionable due to ankle and knee injuries. While Brown looks to be nearing a return, this weekend kicks off an important second half of the season -- whether he plays or not.

In the micro sense, Brown would be a welcome addition as the Patriots prepare for a struggling Detroit Lions secondary on Sunday. He could play a significant role in the passing game as New England looks to build momentum before its bye week.

In the bigger picture, the Patriots need a big second half from Brown, especially after a start to his tenure with the team that has been so sluggish.

Due to ankle and knee injuries, Brown has played in only three games this season and finished only one. He has struggled in all of them. He has just nine catches for 101 yards and is without a touchdown.

To say he's been underwhelming would be an understatement.

But the 5-4 Patriots are also in a decent place for a playoff spot given how the AFC has shaken out. They really need Brown to be at his best down the stretch and entering the postseason. If Brown lives up to the Patriots' hopes in the second half of the season and in January, his slow start will be easily forgiven.

While given his injuries, that may not be as simple as it sounds, Brown's comeback would at least start with a favorable matchup. The Lions defense ranks 26th in EPA per dropback and 24th in success rate. The unit lacks the kind of top-tier cornerback typically needed to slow a player like Brown. That should be encouraging for Brown and the Patriots.

He would also be the first in line of several important players returning from the injured list, one they hope will continue to get shorter as the playoffs near.

"I think the more that we can get everybody back, the more that it contributes to what we feel like we want to be as a team," coach Mike Vrabel said before Friday's practice in Germany, a more upbeat session than a typical Friday after the team held a light walk-through Thursday night. "One guy certainly doesn't make the difference, but the more that we get guys back, that's exciting. The pieces can start to build and come together."

On the other hand, a fair amount of skepticism with Brown is certainly fair. Would the team be rushing him by trying to get him on the field Sunday?

In the one full game he played this season, Brown caught only three passes on 10 targets and had several drops. It was bad enough that the home fans mockingly cheered when he finally caught a pass. Add to those struggles the fact that Brown is coming off a knee injury, and some worry is warranted.

Of course, the knee injury opens the Patriots up to additional scrutiny. When Brown was on the trade block with the Philadelphia Eagles, some teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, expressed concern about Brown's recurring knee issues.

The Patriots, though, greenlit the trade, despite their knowledge of his past, in part because of Brown's relationship with Vrabel.

Still, teammates expressed optimism about what Brown's return to the practice field meant to them. (Brown did not speak to reporters on Friday.)

"It feels good just to have that leader back," fellow wideout DeMario Douglas said. "Just thank God every time he's on the field. You know, to see how successful he became. And, man, I just appreciate his improvement."

The importance of Brown to the Patriots was upped too when Romeo Doubs suffered a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve. Without the two of them, New England's wide receivers have struggled.

For as good as Douglas can be in his role, it's difficult to win when he's your No. 1 wide receiver. Same for Mack Hollins.

The Patriots made the massive offseason move to get Brown for a reason. They're expecting him to be their true No. 1. That will be underscored in the second half of this season. Remember, Brown has no more guaranteed money on his contract after 2027. So the Patriots need to get the most out of him this season and next. And so far, he's been a disappointment.

But if Brown can put these injuries and a slow start behind him, a strong second half would go a long way toward reshaping the narrative around his addition and would be a massive boost to a Patriots offense in need of a top-tier receiver.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.