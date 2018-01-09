Around the NFL

A.J. Bouye to Big Ben: 'Be careful what you wish for'

Published: Jan 09, 2018 at 12:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ben Roethlisbergersaid last week he hoped to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC's Divisional Round to make up for a five-interception game in Week 5.

Big Ben got his wish. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field (1:05 p.m. ET on CBS).

Jags corner A.J. Bouye has a word of warning for the Steelers QB:

"Be careful what you wish for," Bouye said Monday, via The Florida Times-Union. "This is what he wanted, so this is what he is going to get."

Added Bouye: "We remember [the Week 5 game]. We know they are going to be motivated. We are, too. Everybody thinks we're not going to do it again. We know what we're capable of. We're looking forward to it."

The Jags pummeled the Steelers on Oct. 8, 30-9, behind a ball-hawking defense and a bruising Leonard Fournette. The game left a peeved Big Ben opining "maybe I don't have it anymore." Pittsburgh found more balance on offense since, with JuJu Smith-Schuster morphing into a play-making No. 2 wideout, and Roethlisberger dicing up opponents down the stretch.

The Jaguars secondary versus the Steelers dual-threat offense is the matchup of the weekend. It's strength on strength. Muscle on muscle. The winner of that battle will be the team that heads to the AFC Championship Game to play for a Super Bowl bid.

