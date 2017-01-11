A.J. Bouye, Le'Veon Bell positioned for playoff payoff

This Sunday against the New England Patriots, Bouye has an opportunity to set the table for another plateau in his career: top-tier free agent. Arguably the best cornerback set to hit the market this March in a climate rich with buyers, this likely will be the last time he must work his way to the top after years of toiling. The stage provided by the postseason can only increase his already-high price tag from here. As we've seen with the likes of Malik Jackson, Danny Trevathan, Aqib Talib and Byron Maxwell in recent years, inspiring postseason play has a way of elevating an already-lofty status. Make no mistake, the NFL has long been aware of Bouye's budding star power, as one executive recently told the Houston Chronicle.