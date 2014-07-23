A history of RB holdouts and statistical decline

Eric Dickerson, Indianapolis Colts (1990) Dickerson held out once again, this time as a member of the Colts, heading into the 1990 season. This holdout was far more detrimental to his statistical output than his previous holdout, as he missed five contests and failed to rush for 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Dickerson also averaged what was a career-low 4.1 yards per carry. The Hall of Famer would never rush for 1,000 or more yards in a single season again.