A Football Life from NFL Network

Is A Football Life available on demand?
In addition to streaming A Football Life able live on the NFL Network live stream, fans can check out the last few seasons of A Football Life on nfl.com/network/shows/a-football-life.
How many seasons of A Football Life are there?
There have been 9 total seasons of A Football Life to date, showcasing the lives and careers of legendary NFL players, coaches and executives. An NFL Films original, A Football Life, examines the untold stories of the most influential NFL icons, such as Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Carson Palmer, Willie McGinest, Brian Dawkins, Chris Collinsworth, and more, with unprecedented access. Each episode tells the story of how their legacies are forever woven into the fabric of NFL history. Fans can revisit the highs and the lows, the untold stories and the memorable moments of some of the game's most iconic figures.
What is the best A Football Life episode?
Some of the highest acclaimed episodes of A Football Life include, Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Carson Palmer, Willie McGinest, and Brian Dawkins. Check out the synopses of these episodes below and stream episodes on demand at nfl.com/network/shows/a-football-life.
- Terry Bradshaw: A Football Life - Originally signing to play college football at LSU before ultimately deciding to attend Louisiana Tech, Terry Bradshaw was eventually selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Early on-field struggles soon followed and by the start of the 1974 season, Bradshaw found himself on the bench. Terry Bradshaw: A Football Life goes on to detail Bradshaw regaining his starting spot that same year and eventually leading the Steelers to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history the following year. His lasting Pittsburgh legacy is finally highlighted with his arrival to Heinz Field in 2002 for a post-career ceremony after a decades long, tumultuous relationship with former Steelers head coach Chuck Noll.
- Tony Gonzalez: A Football Life - Did you know Tony Gonzalez originally had a fear of playing football? Check out Tony Gonzalez: A Football Life to see the amazing story of how he overcame that fear and eventually went on to be a two-sport star athlete in football and basketball at Cal, where he earned First-Team All-America honors in football his junior season and had a standout performance against Villanova in the NCAA basketball Tournament. After his junior season, Gonzalez was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs where he played for 12 years followed by a 5-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Gonzalez's legacy remains strong today as he holds the NFL records for most NFL games played, most career receptions, and most career receiving yards, among Tight Ends.
- Carson Palmer: A Football Life - Carson Palmer's quarterback career originated in Orange County before moving on to USC, where he was nearly benched before winning the Heisman Trophy in his senior season. Sitting behind Jon Kitna his entire rookie season, after being selected with the number one overall pick, his career spanned over 14 years with the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals. Carson Palmer: A Football Life offers an inside look to his football life both during and after his playing career.
- Willie McGinest: A Football Life - Willie McGinest is a Long Beach, California native who, throughout his career, has stayed true to his roots, giving back to his hometown community. After graduating from Long Beach Poly, McGinest attended nearby USC, where he honored Junior Seau by wearing his jersey number, before eventually being selected with the 4th overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Willie McGinest: A Football Life gives an in-depth look at the immeasurable impact he had on the Patriots' defense and organization as well as the rivalry between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. Since finishing his playing career, McGinest has gone on to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame and has joined the NFL Network cast of analysts and player talent.
- Brian Dawkins: A Football Life - Focused mostly on Dawkins' 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Brian Dawkins: A Football Life covers everything from his alter-ego "Weapon X" to his battle with depression to the impact that former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Johnson had on him. Known as one of the best NFL Safeties of all time, Dawkins finished out his playing career with the Denver Broncos before having his number retired in Philadelphia and being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.