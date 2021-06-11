A Football Life from NFL Network

Is A Football Life available on demand?

In addition to streaming A Football Life able live on the NFL Network live stream, fans can check out the last few seasons of A Football Life on nfl.com/network/shows/a-football-life.

How many seasons of A Football Life are there?

There have been 9 total seasons of A Football Life to date, showcasing the lives and careers of legendary NFL players, coaches and executives. An NFL Films original, A Football Life, examines the untold stories of the most influential NFL icons, such as Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Carson Palmer, Willie McGinest, Brian Dawkins, Chris Collinsworth, and more, with unprecedented access. Each episode tells the story of how their legacies are forever woven into the fabric of NFL history. Fans can revisit the highs and the lows, the untold stories and the memorable moments of some of the game's most iconic figures.

What is the best A Football Life episode?

Some of the highest acclaimed episodes of A Football Life include, Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Carson Palmer, Willie McGinest, and Brian Dawkins. Check out the synopses of these episodes below and stream episodes on demand at nfl.com/network/shows/a-football-life.