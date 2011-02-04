A fitting XLV matchup, ending in 'Year of Lombardi'

Roethlisberger had a 500-yard passing day the last time the Packers faced the Steelers (in Week 15 of the 2009 season), scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter and winning on the final play of the game. The Packers are aware they can't play a full game of man-to-man, or risk being too tired for the fourth quarter. (Note: If you don't think getting tired is a real possibility, then remember when a wide receiver runs a deep route, he waves another wide receiver to take his place on the next play, but the defensive back does not get to take the next play off.) Lombardi once said, "Fatigue makes cowards of us all," but making sure your team is not fatigued is important as well.