A fantasy owner's best friend is the reset button

»Todd Haley is the early front-runner for my just-now-invented "Fantasy Enemy Award." Why, oh, why, is Thomas Jones getting twice as many carries as Jamaal Charles? And more to the point, why didn't Haley at least tell us that's what he was going to do before we used a first- or second-round pick on Charles? Maybe I'm a sap, but I believe guilt will eventually overwhelm Haley, causing him to right this fantasy wrong by giving the ball more to Charles, who I still like as a No.2 runner. You may be wondering why I say stick with Charles but not Greene. Simple: because Charles is always a threat to break a long TD with at least one of his eight or so weekly touches.