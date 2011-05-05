A draft that might not be viewed favorably in hindsight

As our NFC exec said, the Titans' selection of Locker shook up everything. Tennessee took the player widely believed to be the Vikings' man off the board and pushed Ponder up in the process. But just as interesting is that the next team to get a quarterback, Cincinnati at 34, didn't have to move to get him. Andy Dalton went there, and then San Francisco made a modest move up nine spots to 36 to get Colin Kaepernick.