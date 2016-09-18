A diary from the Rams' return to Los Angeles

10:37 a.m. (Los Angeles) -- This is a pretty crazy scene with all of the Rams fans here. In full disclosure, I followed the Rams as a kid before they folded after the 1994 season. (I know there was a team in St. Louis that called itself the Rams. They weren't my Los Angeles Rams.) But I followed my family's wishes and started to support the Chicago Bears. (I was born in Chicago.) But those old feelings are starting to come back again. There might be blue and gold still coursing through my veins. I might just call my wife Rosie right now and tell her to get the Bears helmet out of Ahsoka's room. The Rams are back!