A day for Wilson, a day for Smith -- a hallmark day for Buffalo

Published: Aug 08, 2009 at 04:31 PM

CANTON, Ohio -- The Vince Lombardi Trophy never did make it there.

It teased. It flirted. It raised hopes. It became the stuff of wonderful dreams.

But that glistening piece of Tiffany-crafted hardware stayed away from Buffalo, N.Y. And for the longest time, that became the lasting memory of the Bills' four consecutive Super Bowl losses in the 1990s.

No trophy meant there was no success. No trophy meant there was nothing to celebrate. No trophy meant … a prevailing sense of emptiness for the Bills and for their fans.

George: In remembrance

Roger Staubach and Carl Peterson had a tough task

at Saturday's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Thomas George writes. Both men had to speak for their fallen friends. More ...

» Hall of Fame blog
» Hall of Fame videos
» Hall of Fame Web site

During the ceremonies inducting the Class of 2009 into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we were reminded of just how wrong that lasting memory of the Bills' Super Bowl era has been. In what clearly was, as ESPN's Chris Berman called it, "a Buffalo home game" at Fawcett Stadium -- with people wearing Bills jerseys and shirts clearly dominating the crowd of 12,695 -- there was a measure of success. There was something to celebrate. And there were hearts filled with pride and joy.

The prize for the Buffalo faithful was witnessing the enshrinement of 90-year-old Bills owner Ralph Wilson and former defensive end Bruce Smith.

Other members of those great Bills teams have previously been honored here: coach Marv Levy, quarterback Jim Kelly, wide receiver James Lofton and running back Thurman Thomas. Those inductions, too, brought a strong Western New York presence to Canton -- especially Kelly's.

But the enshrinements of Wilson and Smith served as the crowning achievement for one of the greatest NFL teams that never won it all.

It's possible that the Hall will welcome other Bills from that sterling group, but I'm not holding my breath. Wide receiver Andre Reed has been a finalist in each of the last three years yet still looks as if he could be a longshot. Steve Tasker often is mentioned as someone who has been overlooked, but voters have long had a problem with admitting a special-teams standout -- even if he was the greatest one in league history.

You got the distinct impression Saturday night that a ribbon had been tied on the Bills' Super Bowl run.

You sensed it the moment that NFL Network's Rich Eisen, the master of ceremonies, said, "Since when did they move Buffalo to Canton, Ohio?" You sensed it during the deafening cheers after Eisen's introduction of Kelly, and his introduction of Thomas, and his introduction of Levy.

You sensed it during the crowd's acknowledgment of "Bruuuuuce!" when Smith took the stage and every other time his name was mentioned.

You sensed it during the long standing ovation when Wilson was introduced.

"It's as if everyone in Buffalo is being inducted into the Hall of Fame," said Berman, who served as Wilson's presenter and has always had as good a feel on the pulse of Buffalo's love for the Bills as any member of the national media.

Smith spent the final four seasons of his career with the Washington Redskins. It was during that time that, by registering 29 sacks, he was able to push his career sack total to 200 to become the NFL's all-time leader in that category.

Yet Smith understood that those four years were merely a brief stop on a journey that, for all intents and purposes, began and ended in Buffalo.

"In the annals of NFL history, the sum total of my career will forever be defined by the 15 years I spent playing for the Buffalo Bills," Smith said, drawing wild applause from the crowd. "And what a ride it was. Four consecutive AFC championships ... the potency of our no-huddle offense ... the greatest comeback in NFL history ... and the record-breaking attendance set by the greatest fans in the NFL."

Berman talked about Wilson's rock-solid reputation as a man of his word. Berman praised Wilson for being humble and selfless enough to loan the Oakland Raiders $400,000 to keep them from going out of business and likely keeping the American Football League from folding -- a fate that could very well have prevented the NFL from becoming what it is today.

"The Bills still belong to Buffalo because your owner has given you his word," Berman said in what was more a personal message to the mostly Bills-loving audience than a speech for the masses.

The one moment that truly drove home the point that Saturday night was the last hurrah for the back-to-back-to-back-back BillsSuper Bowl appearances was when Berman, during a video piece taped before the ceremony, said: "If and when the day comes that we no longer have Ralph Wilson with us, and that'll be a sad day, people will remember that he stood for football ahead of himself. It's not that he did it; it's that they did it."

Of course, Wilson, who doesn't move quite as swiftly or as gracefully as he once did, isn't planning on going anywhere soon. You get the distinct feeling that he has no intention of leaving this earth until after he finally can hold that Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"My luck prevails," Wilson said while wrapping up his speech. "And closing in on 91, I still feel that I have youth on my side."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Frank Gore intends to retire with 49ers, join San Francisco front office

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
news

Colin Kaepernick throws at Michigan spring game, awaits 'door to open' for NFL return

Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts and onlookers during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
news

P.J. Williams returning to Saints on one-year deal; New Orleans also adding DT Jaleel Johnson

P.J. Williams is marching back to New Orleans after over two weeks on the open market. The Saints are re-signing the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal, and adding a former Vikings and Texans DT, as well.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW