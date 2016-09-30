A Chiefs stack is one of many sneaky Week 4 DFS plays

Alex Smith/Spencer Ware/Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs - The Steelers defense has injury issues in the middle of their defense. Ryan Shazier is out for this game while strong safety Robert Golden is on the injury report. The Chiefs have the type of offensive attack to take advantage of that. Travis Kelce primarily runs crossing routes over the middle of the field and is coming off his best game of the season. Kelce leads the NFL in yards after the catch (108) at the tight end position. The Steelers allowed the 10th most yard to tight ends through three games. They've also allowed the most receiving yards to running backs in the NFL. Spencer Ware leads the NFL in receiving yards recorded by a running back. Even if Jamaal Charles plays, Ware should get the most touches as the veteran is eased back in. Alex Smith has a strong chance to top 40 pass attempts if the Steelers offense puts up points and gets them out of their shell. A Chiefs triple stack has a strong chance to be low-owned and high-scoring this week.