A capsule look at six elected to Hall of Fame

Fred Dean
Defensive End. ... 6-3, 230. ... Louisiana Tech. ... 1975-1981 San Diego Chargers, 1981-1985 San Francisco 49ers. ... 11 seasons, 141 games. ... Selected by San Diego in the second round (33rd player overall) in 1975 NFL Draft . ... A linebacker in college immediately moved to defensive line with the Chargers. ... Quickness, speed, strength made him a feared pass rusher. ... As a rookie, recorded seven sacks, 93 tackles (63 solo, 30 assists), four fumble recoveries. ... Career sack total near 100, but unofficial since sacks were not an official NFL statistic until 1982. ... Unofficially recorded 15.5 sacks in 1978, nine in 1979, and 10.5 in 1980. ... Contributed 12 sacks in 11 games with the 49ers in 1981. ... Had career best 17.5 sacks in 1983, including a then-NFL record six sacks in one game, Nov. 13 vs. New Orleans Saints. ... Played on six division winners (in 1981 he played on both the Chargers and 49ers division winners), and two Super Bowl Championship teams (Super Bowl XVI and Super Bowl XIX). ... Named All-Pro in 1980 and 1981, All-AFC in 1979 and 1980, All-NFC in 1981 and 1983. ... Selected to play in four Pro Bowls (1980, 1981, 1982, and 1984). ... Born February 24, 1952 in Arcadia, Louisiana.
» Complete bio
Darrell Green
Cornerback. ... 5-8, 176. ... Texas A&I. ... 1983-2002 Washington Redskins. ... 20 seasons, 295 games. ... Selected in first round (28th player overall) in 1983 NFL Draft. ... Holds NFL record with at least one interception in 19 consecutive seasons. ... Career interception totals: 54 interceptions for 621 yards, 6 TDs. ... Tied for first on NFL all-time list for most consecutive seasons with one team (20). ... Set career-highs of three INTs vs. Detroit (11/15/87) and 12 tackles vs. Detroit (10/22/95). ... Had career-best five INTs in three different seasons: 1984, 1986, 1991 . ... Returned fumble 78 yards for a score vs. the Colts (10/7/93), longest fumble return in Redskins history. ... Returned an INT 83 yards for TD vs. Eagles (12/21/97), longest return of his career. ... Returned six interceptions for TDs. ... Also returned 51 punts for 611 yards. ... Returned punt 52 yards for a TD in NFC Divisional Playoff Game (1/10/88). ... Jarred the ball from Minnesota's Darrin Nelson on a fourth-down pass at the goal line late in the NFC championship (1/17/88), securing the Redskins 17-10 victory. ... Tied for second all-time for most interceptions returned for touchdowns in playoffs with two. ... A member of the 1990s All-Decade Team. ... Selected to play in seven Pro Bowls. ... Named All-Pro 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991. ... Born February 15, 1960 in Houston, Texas.
» Complete bio
Art Monk
Wide Receiver. ... 6-3, 210. ... Syracuse. ... 1980-1993 Washington Redskins, 1994 New York Jets, 1995 Philadelphia Eagles. ... 16 seasons, 224 games. ... Selected by Washington in first round (18th player overall) of 1980 NFL Draft . ... Prototype for today's bigger, stronger receivers. ... Caught 58 passes as a rookie and was unanimous All-Rookie choice. ... Had 50 or more receptions in a season nine times. ... Gained 1,000 or more receiving yards in a season five times. ... Set then-NFL records for catches in a season (106), most consecutive games with at least one reception (164), and career receptions (820). ... Finished career with 940 catches. ... A strong receiver, especially effective over the middle in traffic, made the "dodge pattern" his signature play. ... Had finest season in 1984, catching eight or more passes in six games, five games of 100-plus receiving yards, and in one game caught 10 passes for 200 yards. ... Named Redskins 1984 Most Valuable Player. ... First Redskin to produce three consecutive 1,000 receiving yard seasons. ... A three-time Pro Bowl selection, was All-Pro choice in 1984 and 1985. ... First- or second-team All-NFC three times. ... Born December 5, 1957 in White Plains, New York.
» Complete bio
Emmitt Thomas
Cornerback. ... 6-2, 192. ... Bishop. ... 1966-1978 Kansas City Chiefs. ... 13 seasons, 181 games. ... Joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent from Bishop College in Dallas, Texas. ... One of finest cornerbacks of his era. ... Ranks ninth all-time in interceptions with 58, which is fourth all-time best by a pure cornerback and is Chiefs all-time record. ... Led NFL with team-record 12 interceptions in 1974 - two shy of NFL all-time record. ... Two of his 1974 interceptions went for touchdowns. ... His 38-yard score helped seal an opening day victory over the New York Jets, then a 73-yarder in season closer vs. Minnesota proved to be longest of his career and seventh longest in Kansas City history at time of his retirement. ... Led AFL with nine picks in 1969 and added three more during playoffs including interception in ChiefsSuper Bowl IV win over the Vikings. ... Returned five interceptions for TDs during career. ... Led the Chiefs in interceptions in 1969, 1971, 1973, 1974, and 1975. ... His 937 return yards on 58 INTs is team record. ... Selected to play in five Pro Bowls, was first- or second-team All-AFL/AFC 1969, 1970, 1971, 1974, 1975, first- or second-team All-NFL 1971, 1974, 1975. ... Born June 3, 1943 in Angleton, Texas.
» Complete bio
Andre Tippett
Linebacker. ... 6-3, 240. ... Iowa; Ellsworth (IA) Junior College. ... 1982-1993 New England Patriots. ... 11 seasons, 151 games. ... Selected in the second round (41st player overall) 1982 NFL Draft. ... Used primarily on special teams in strike-shortened rookie season. ... Earned starter's role following season. ... In 1984 established team record 18.5 sacks and earned first of five consecutive (1985-89) Pro Bowl selections. ... Was a factor in team's success that led to first Super Bowl (SB XX) appearance. ... That season (1985) led AFC with 16.5 sacks (2nd in NFL), had three forced fumbles, recovered three fumbles, returned one for a 25-yard TD, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Year honors. ... Began 1986 season with 9.5 sacks before injury sidelined him for five games following surgery. ... Returned for final two games of season and one postseason game. ... Even in shortened season, still earned Pro Bowl, All-AFC, and All-Pro second team honors. ... In 1987 had AFC-leading 12.5 sacks, team-best three fumble recoveries (one returned for TD), blocked a field goal that was returned by teammate for 71-yard TD. ... Missed four games in 1988 and entire 1989 season due to injuries. ... Remained a dominant player through final four seasons. ... At time of retirement, his 100 career sacks, 18.5 sacks in a season, 17 opponent fumbles recovered were team bests. ... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1980s. ... Born December 27, 1959 in Birmingham, Alabama.
» Complete bio
Gary Zimmerman
Tackle. ... 6-6, 294. ... Oregon. ... 1986-1992 Minnesota Vikings, 1993-97 Denver Broncos. ... 12 seasons, 184 games. ... Selected in first round (3rd player overall) 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft. ... Originally selected by Giants, signing rights traded to Vikings for two second-round picks in 1986 draft. ... Spent two seasons with the L.A. Express of failed USFL before reporting to Vikings. ... After joining Vikings, began streak of 169 consecutive starts that lasted until 1996 when surgery sidelined him. ... Anchored offensive line that helped Vikings lead NFC in rushing, 1991. ... Acquired by Broncos in trade prior to start of 1993 season. ... With Zimmerman blocking, Broncos recorded most successful offensive output in franchise history. ... Led AFC in total combined yards, 1995. ... Led NFL in that category, 1996, 1997. ... Broncos also led NFL in rushing, 1996. ... Had a streak of 169 consecutive starts before being sidelined with shoulder surgery. ... Equally adept at pass blocking, Minnesota and Denver quarterbacks led their conferences in passing 1986, 1988, 1993, and 1996. ... One of just handful of players to earn honor of being named to two NFL All-Decade Teams, 1980s, 1990s. ... NFL Lineman of the Year in 1987. ... Earned first- or second-team All-Pro honors eight times. ... Selected to play in seven Pro Bowls. ... Born December 13, 1961 in Fullerton, California.
» Complete bio