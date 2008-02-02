A capsule look at six elected to Hall of Fame

Cornerback. ... 6-2, 192. ... Bishop. ... 1966-1978 Kansas City Chiefs. ... 13 seasons, 181 games. ... Joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent from Bishop College in Dallas, Texas. ... One of finest cornerbacks of his era. ... Ranks ninth all-time in interceptions with 58, which is fourth all-time best by a pure cornerback and is Chiefs all-time record. ... Led NFL with team-record 12 interceptions in 1974 - two shy of NFL all-time record. ... Two of his 1974 interceptions went for touchdowns. ... His 38-yard score helped seal an opening day victory over the New York Jets, then a 73-yarder in season closer vs. Minnesota proved to be longest of his career and seventh longest in Kansas City history at time of his retirement. ... Led AFL with nine picks in 1969 and added three more during playoffs including interception in ChiefsSuper Bowl IV win over the Vikings. ... Returned five interceptions for TDs during career. ... Led the Chiefs in interceptions in 1969, 1971, 1973, 1974, and 1975. ... His 937 return yards on 58 INTs is team record. ... Selected to play in five Pro Bowls, was first- or second-team All-AFL/AFC 1969, 1970, 1971, 1974, 1975, first- or second-team All-NFL 1971, 1974, 1975. ... Born June 3, 1943 in Angleton, Texas.

