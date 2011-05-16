A better fit than 'Skins exists for veteran signal-caller McNabb

Published: May 16, 2011 at 05:16 AM

This can't really be the end of the line for Donovan McNabb, can it?

There must be at least one NFL team that has a place for his experience and for his passing skills -- that have declined yet were good enough for him to have his fourth consecutive 3,000-yard season in 2010 -- and for his feet that allowed him to have his highest yards-per-carry average (5.2) in the last four years.

Picking Beck over McNabb?

The 'Skins look like they're going with John Beck as their QB and parting with Donovan McNabb. While the move seems odd on the surface, there is logic to it, says Jason La Canfora. More ...

» QB play the concern in D.C.
» Available QBs bring experience
» Unofficial list of 2011 free agents

The attempt here is not to sell McNabb as a savior to the many clubs with quarterback troubles. It's simply to point out that he should still qualify as a viable solution until one of the several rookie passers selected in last month's draft finds his way into the starting lineup or for a team with no true short- or long-term answer at the position.

The recent report of his refusal to wear a wristband containing a playsheet was among multiple examples of McNabb's disconnect with the Washington Redskins' coaching staff last season, but should not be a cue to automatically assume he's hit the end of the line.

Image concerns were cited as the reason he balked at wearing the wristband. While that could easily be seen as an unacceptable form of insubordination, it's fair to understand McNabb's point of view that a veteran quarterback in his 12th season shouldn't be seen using such an overt crutch.

The problem wasn't the wristband. The problem was that McNabb was a terrible fit in Mike Shanahan's scheme and that made the chances of him forming good chemistry with the coach's son, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, next to impossible. The mistake was the Redskins not figuring this out before they made the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire McNabb.

A better fit exists, whether it's in Arizona or Miami or somewhere else. McNabb will come cheap, but, in the right situation (anything but what he had in Washington), he won't be worthless.

Follow Vic Carucci on Twitter @viccarucci.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is revealing the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday.
news

Week 17 NFL game picks: Chiefs best Bengals for 9th straight win; Cowboys hand Cards 4th straight loss

Will the Bengals snap the Chiefs' win streak? Can the Cardinals stop their skid against the Cowboys? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 17.
news

RB Index, Week 17: Leonard Fournette, Sony Michel among 5 running backs who deserve new contracts

Maurice Jones-Drew lists five running backs who've earned new contracts with their efforts this season. Plus, Sony Michel cracks his updated ranking of the NFL's top 15 RBs heading into Week 17.
news

NFL teams to observe moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

Week 17 games will begin with a moment of silence for the late John Madden. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW