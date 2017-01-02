A beginner's guide to NFL Fantasy Playoff Challenge

In the NFC, there aren't any teams with quarterback issues, but the only Wild Card team worth rolling the dice on in Playoff Challenge is the Green Bay Packers. The offenses of the Giants, Lions and Seahawks have their own struggles (passing game, running game, offensive line, respectively), and while it wouldn't be a surprise if any of these teams got hot, the odds are against that happening. If they advance to the next round, it'll likely be on the strength of their defenses. Green Bay, on the other hand, is being propelled into the postseason by the right arm of Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are riding a six-game winning streak into the playoffs, during which Rodgers has thrown 18 touchdowns to zero interceptions in an offense averaging 30.8 points per game. Those who think the Packers could roll right through the postseason should start their Playoff Challenge lineups with Rodgers, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams, who became the first wide receiving duo since 1969 to finish first and tied for second in receiving touchdowns in the league (Nelson had 14, Adams had 12). The Packers running game is still a bit of a mess though, so a pure Packers build would be ill-advised.