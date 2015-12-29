A beginner's guide to NFL Fantasy Playoff Challenge

Pittsburgh got some help from Rex Ryan and the Buffalo Bills to play spoiler and beat the Jets, his former team, allowing the Steelers to sneak into the playoffs. They've got as good of a chance as any team to make it to Santa Clara from the AFC thanks to the strength of their offense. The Steelers boast one of the most talented groups of skill position players around, all of whome are capable of massive fantasy days any time they set foot on the field. A stack of Big Ben with the likes of Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant/Markus Wheaton could do serious damage as the playoffs roll on. The Denver defense is the most imposing group in the AFC postseason, but the Steelers offense already took them to task in Week 15. Obviously, some might be concerned after the Steelers laid an egg against the Ravens in Week 16, but divisional opponents are always trickier to beat due to the familiarity between the franchises. If you stack a Playoff Challenge lineup with Steelers, you could set yourself up for some MASSIVE point totals if they advance toward the final round.