9/11 ceremony at Cowboys-Jets game to include De Niro

Published: Sep 06, 2011 at 06:25 PM

NEW YORK -- The Jets have announced several plans to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks during the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, including Grammy-winning artist Mary J. Blige singing the national anthem.

Each fan will receive an American flag as they enter MetLife Stadium on Sunday night, and children of first responders will serve as honorary team captains. Bagpipers representing the FDNY, NYPD and PAPD will also perform "Amazing Grace."

At halftime, Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro will narrate during a moment honoring family members of 9/11 victims. John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting will also perform an acoustic, piano version of "Superman (It's Not Easy)," which became an anthem for many after the terrorist attacks.

In Washington, where the Pentagon was attacked 10 years ago, former Secretary of State Colin Powell will serve as the Redskins' honorary captain for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

