888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

Under terms of the new agreement, 888sport will expand upon its highly successful partnership with the NFL, which has spanned across the last two seasons. For the highly anticipated London fixtures, which are set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium later this year, fans can expect to see the 888sport logo visible on the exterior of the stadium and throughout the fan zones, as well as on LED advertising boards during the games itself. This will be supported by a strong brand presence on all TV matches and highlight shows.

In line with the Group's strategy to create entertaining, content-rich experiences for players, 888sport will become the exclusive presenter brand of the NFL's apps and Fantasy products including Pick'em, the Super Bowl Challenge and Draft Predictor. Across its social channels, 888sport will also broadcast unique and engaging video content, filmed in partnership with the NFL and will offer fans exclusive prizes, including official merchandise and tickets to upcoming Super Bowl events.

The new agreement between 888 and the NFL cements the duo's longstanding relationship, which has included a previous partnership with NFL team the New York Jets – the first partnership of its kind between a pure digital gaming company and an NFL team.

Kieran Spellman, VP - Head of Sport at 888sport, commented:

"We are really delighted to be the official sports betting partner of the NFL and playing our part in the continuing growth and success of such an amazing brand and sport in the UK & Ireland. Our partnership will bring 888sport closer to the heart of live sport and continue to inspire us to create great content-rich and entertaining experiences for our customers. We are really looking forward to continuing our work with the NFL and cannot wait for the start of the new season."

Pedro Barreda, Director International Marketing and Head of Sponsorships, at 888sport, commented:

"This partnshership is another great step forward for 888sport, in strengthening our presence across our core markets of the UK and Ireland and making us the NFL's official betting partner for many years to come."

Michelle Webb, NFL UK Senior Director, Commercial, at the National Football League, commented: