61 mph? Patriots' Tom Brady posts his pass velocity

The New England Patriots quarterback wanted the world to know his arm, even at the age of 41, is just fine.
Brady posted on Instagram on Thursday a picture of a radar gun reading 61 mph, presumably which tracked one of his throws.
Brady's caption "He's gonna fall off a cliff" accompanied by football and inquisitive emojis underscores the notion that while players say they ignore outside noise, they hear the critiques one way or another. The quote TB12 mentioned is years old, but clearly has stuck with the QB. As he has throughout his career, Brady will use any slight as motivation.
Never underestimate the power of a grudge.
While the speed of the presumptive football toss itself is impressive, without any other context it doesn't say much about anything -- other than it's late June and the football world is desperate for any morsel of tangential pigskin food it can conjure.
It's fun to note that Brady's mph of 61 would put him second on a list of NFL Scouting Combine passing velocities since 2008, behind only Josh Allen's 62 mph.
During the pre-draft process in 2017, Patrick Mahomes stopped by NFL Network and whistled a pass 62 mph (albeit well-off target).
Maybe if the Pro Bowl brought back QB competition based on speed of pass, longest bomb and other Paul Bunyan-type measures Brady might participate again.