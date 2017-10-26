5 must-read stats: Jump on the Carson Wentz wagon

That's the total number of drives on offense per game the Falcons have had, which is the fewest in the NFL. No other team averages fewer than 10. The Falcons also have the most drives that start behind their own 20. So ... the fewest drives on offense and the worst starting field position. However, this isn't dissimilar from last year. In fact in many ways the offense is similar to last year's. The run/pass split was 42/58 in 2016 versus 41/59 this year, both approximately 42 percent. But the big difference is touchdowns. Last year Atlanta's red zone touchdown percentage was 62 percent and this year it's down to 53 percent. They averaged 2.9 points per drive and this year that's down to 2.1 points per drive. When the opportunity volume is lower and the points per drive are lower, it becomes a lot harder to overcome scoring deficits. The Jets average 1.6 points per drive on 12.3 drives per game (19.6 PPG). All this is to hopefully show you why my model projects this to have a high probability of being a lower scoring game with the Jets keeping it closer than you might expect. My Jets order: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Bilal Powell, Jermaine Kearse, Matt Forte