5 must-read fantasy stats: Mike Davis, playoff sleeper

That's Alex Smith's passer rating on deep passes (20-plus air yard attempts), good for No. 1 in the NFL. Further, he has 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions on such passes. Since Matt Nagy took over play-calling duties two games ago, Smith's deep attempts have doubled (from 3.7 to 7.5), and Tyreek Hill has earned his quarterback the best passer rating on deep passes this season (121.9) amongst receivers with at least 60 targets. The reason Smith is not in my top 10 quarterbacks in median projections but is a ceiling play (with a risky floor) is because of the amount of time necessary for these deep passing attempts to unfold. Joey Bosa ranks in the top three in pressure generation percentage and then there's Melvin Ingram on the other side ... and then Casey Hayward on the back end who has a sub 50 passer rating allowed (ahem factor that into your Tyreek Hill thoughts).