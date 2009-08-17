49ers' Willis returns to practice after battling injuries

NOTES: Cornerback Tarell Brown, who injured his toe in the first practice of training camp, returned for limited duty on Monday. Brown is locked in a battle for the right cornerback spot with Dre' Bly. ... Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky praised the play of rookie defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois in the 49ers' 17-16 exhibition game victory over the Denver Broncos on Friday night, saying that Jean-Francois held up well against the double-team.