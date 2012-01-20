49ers' Willis practices; LB questionable with knee injury

Published: Jan 20, 2012 at 10:50 AM

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro linebacker Patrick Willis returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out the beginning of the week with a knee injury.

Willis is listed as questionable on the team's injury report for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the New York Giants.

Center Jonathan Goodwin (calf), safety Dashon Goldson (ankle) and tight end Delanie Walker (jaw) all practiced on a limited basis Friday and were listed as questionable along with wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (knee), who did not practice all week.

Ginn and Goodwin were injured during last weekend's divisional playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Walker broke his left jaw in two places late in the regular season and hopes to play against the Giants. He had the wires removed Monday and has been a limited participant in practice since Wednesday.

Walker had his best game of the season against the Giants in November, catching six passes for 69 yards in a 27-20 victory.

The only Giants player listed as questionable was tight end Jake Ballard, who underwent a minor knee procedure. Quarterback Eli Manning was probable after suffering from an illness earlier in the week. Running back Ahmad Bradshaw (knee) is probable after missing all but Friday's practice.

49ers coach Jim Harbaugh asked for rain this week, and he got it -- just not enough to satisfy the San Francisco coach who wanted his players to practice on a soggy field ahead of Sunday's game.

More rain is in the forecast in the Bay Area, and the 49ers pulled out the cold-weather clothing before working out in windy, chilly conditions Friday.

Harbaugh expects the field at Candlestick Park to be in good shape considering the grass was replaced before the Monday Night game Dec. 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

