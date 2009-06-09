49ers will rely on emerging defense to make NFC West charge

Lawson, the second of the team's two first-round picks in 2006, was expected to thrive as a "do-it-all" playmaker in the team's 3-4. However, injuries and an overabundance of responsibilities prevented him from making a significant impact early in his career. He recorded only 5.5 sacks in his first 24 starts, and failed to deliver game-changing plays. However, the light finally appeared to come on during a four-game stretch that saw Lawson produce four sacks. With some of Lawson's production attributed to the team incorporating him more into the pressure package as an outside rusher, those numbers could skyrocket in 2009.