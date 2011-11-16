49ers will aim to avoid letdown vs. Cardinals

Why to watch
San Francisco continues to march toward what looks like it will be a bye week during the wild-card playoff round. Could there be a letdown game at some point?
Inside story
Some are clamoring for John Skelton to start for the Cardinals over a healing Kevin Kolb, with Arizona winning twice with Skelton under center. Larry Fitzgerald is making more big plays with Skelton, but Kolb is likely to start if healthy. Of course, against one of the NFL's top defenses, Kolb might not make it through the game.