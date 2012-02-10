49ers wideout Morgan on rebound from broken leg

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Joshua Morgan is running, and even sprinting, again on the surgically repaired right leg that limited him to only five games in 2011 for the NFC West champs.
"I'm back!" Morgan said Thursday, sporting his typical smile as he left team headquarters. "I'm running again and have been for about two weeks -- yes, sprinting."
Morgan broke a bone in his lower leg Oct. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had surgery to have screws inserted and was placed on season-ending injured reserve. It was tough watching as his team went 13-3 in coach Jim Harbaugh's first season to end an eight-year drought without a playoff berth or winning record.
While Morgan is set to become a free agent, Harbaugh has said the team plans to bring him back for next season. Morgan insists he'll be ready to re-sign the moment the team reaches out. The free agency period begins March 13.
"When they tell me, I'll be there," he said, walking well on his now-healthy leg.
The 26-year-old Morgan, a four-year veteran out of Virginia Tech, had 15 catches for 220 yards and one touchdown. Five of those catches came in that game with the Buccaneers before he was injured.
