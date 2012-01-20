49ers' Vernon Davis leading the way in many ways

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - With a record-setting day and the winning touchdown in his playoff debut, Vernon Davis left no doubt he is indeed a winner.
A weeping Davis fell into the arms of coach Jim Harbaugh, who repeated over and over: "You did it! You did it! You did it!"
It's been more than years since the young, volatile tight end got booted from the sideline and sent to the locker room early by Mike Singletary. Davis then became the focus of the coach's now infamous "I want winners" rant.
These days, Davis is playing for a new coach, and playing for a Super Bowl. The 49ers (14-3) have him - and quarterback Alex Smith - to thank for getting them to Sunday's NFC championship game against the New York Giants (11-7).