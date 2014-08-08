49ers use Heads Up Football program during summer camps

Friday's Heads Up Football news:
- 49ers.com reported on how the San Francisco 49ers teach the Heads Up Football program during their youth camps this summer.
- The Hartford Courant reported on the Glastonbury (Conn.) Youth Football Association, which has made changes while adopting the Heads Up Football program.
- The Fort Myers News-Press featured a Florida youth football organization that is in its second year with the Heads Up Football program.
- The Atascadero (Calif.) News reported on a local youth league that has adopted the Heads Up Football program.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor