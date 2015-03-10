49ers, Torrey Smith strike five-year, $40M deal

After watching Anquan Boldin thrive in San Francisco, the 49ers are hoping for a similar fate with their newest pass-catching import from the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that wideout Torrey Smith has signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Niners, according to a source.
Smith's deal shines down as a ray of hope during an otherwise wretched week for coach Jim Tomsula and general manager Trent Baalke.
All-Pro linebacker Patrick Willis has retired and free-agent running back Frank Gore is out the door, while wideout Michael Crabtree and guard Mike Iupati are expected to land elsewhere. For the Niners to avoid the NFC West basement in 2015, Smith must play a significant role.
The fifth-year receiver gives quarterback Colin Kaepernick something he's lacked in San Francisco: A field-stretching home-run hitter. Still, Smith is coming off a season that saw him post career lows in catches (49) and yardage (767) despite setting a personal record with 11 touchdowns. Five of those scores came over Baltimore's final four games, an example of Smith's ability to catch fire.
If he can pick up where he left, Smith will add an element of excitement to an offense and organization suddenly riddled with more questions than answers.
