49ers to honor Dwight Clark with statue of 'The Catch'

Published: Aug 08, 2018 at 03:27 AM
Marc Sessler

The San Francisco 49ers will use the 2018 campaign to honor team legend Dwight Clark.

Author of "The Catch" and one of the greatest Niners in team history, Clark passed away in June.

His memory will be preserved this autumn on a variety of fronts, highlighted by a tribute during San Francisco's nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 21st, per the team's official site.

That celebration will be highlighted by the unveiling of statues depicting "The Catch" -- Clark's iconic game-winning touchdown in the 1981 NFL Championship Game -- outside of Levi's Stadium.

Per a release from the 49ers, the "350-pound statues of Dwight Clark and Joe Montana will be placed exactly 23 yards apart, just as the two 49ers were during the famous play. The representation of Clark, with his hands outstretched, will extend 11 feet in the air."

In addition, 49ers players will play all season wearing "87" helmet decals to commemorate the jersey number of Clark, who passed away after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease at the age of 61.

