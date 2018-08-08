49ers to honor Dwight Clark with statue of 'The Catch'

Author of "The Catch" and one of the greatest Niners in team history, Clark passed away in June.
His memory will be preserved this autumn on a variety of fronts, highlighted by a tribute during San Francisco's nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 21st, per the team's official site.
That celebration will be highlighted by the unveiling of statues depicting "The Catch" -- Clark's iconic game-winning touchdown in the 1981 NFL Championship Game -- outside of Levi's Stadium.
In addition, 49ers players will play all season wearing "87" helmet decals to commemorate the jersey number of Clark, who passed away after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease at the age of 61.