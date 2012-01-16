49ers thrilled to stay home for NFC title game

"In terms of having the game here, that is an advantage for us," Harbaugh said. "And I really say that after feeling the game this past Saturday in Candlestick. Our fans turned that stadium into a fortress. That was as good as it can get. Our crowd was behind us, our players felt it, it was a great environment. ... It felt like, I mean, somebody locked the gates and put us in here and we got 70,000 and a city behind us. It just felt that way, it felt good, it felt like an advantage. I hope we get that this week as well."