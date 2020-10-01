49ers TE George Kittle (knee) says he'll be back Sunday vs. Eagles

Amid an injury-plagued season for the San Francisco 49ers, much-needed relief is en route.
George Kittle, having missed the previous two games with a knee injury, told reporters on Thursday that he will play on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kittle contributed four catches for 44 yards in the team's season-opening loss to the Cardinals, but has been absent since.
The 49ers (2-1), whose long and noteworthy injury list has included among others Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel, will no doubt be ecstatic to see the returning Kittle, arguably the game's best tight end. Kittle is not just a dynamic pass catcher but heavily improves the running game with his blocking.
However, it's certainly not the best news for the Eagles (0-2-1), who are also dealing with their share of injuries.
One of the games best players and brightest young stars is set to return on Sunday.