49ers TE George Kittle (knee) says he'll be back Sunday vs. Eagles

Published: Oct 01, 2020 at 06:54 PM
Amid an injury-plagued season for the San Francisco 49ers, much-needed relief is en route.

George Kittle, having missed the previous two games with a knee injury, told reporters on Thursday that he will play on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kittle contributed four catches for 44 yards in the team's season-opening loss to the Cardinals, but has been absent since.

The 49ers (2-1), whose long and noteworthy injury list has included among others ﻿Nick Bosa﻿, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, will no doubt be ecstatic to see the returning Kittle, arguably the game's best tight end. Kittle is not just a dynamic pass catcher but heavily improves the running game with his blocking.

However, it's certainly not the best news for the Eagles (0-2-1), who are also dealing with their share of injuries.

One of the games best players and brightest young stars is set to return on Sunday.

