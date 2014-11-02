Around the NFL

49ers stunned by Rams after late Kaepernick fumble

Published: Nov 02, 2014 at 11:27 AM

The San Francisco 49ers are a .500 team midway through the season after a stunning last-second turnover by Colin Kaepernick sealed a 13-10 loss to the St. Louis Rams on Sunday. Our takeaways:

  1. The game was decided when Colin Kaepernick didn't field the snap cleanly on a quarterback sneak with nine seconds to play. The quarterback appeared to briefly gain possession before diving into the scrum, where the ball became dislodged and was recovered by the Rams. After an official review, the call on the field stood.
  1. The Rams entered Sunday with six sacks all season. They sacked Kaepernick eight times in this one, including six in the first 30 minutes. Robert Quinn led the way with a pair of takedowns.
  1. Chris Borland earned his paycheck. The 49ers linebacker set a career high with 18 tackles (15 solo), the highest total for any player in the NFL this season.
  1. Signs continue to point to Austin Davis not being the answer for the Rams. Davis threw for just 105 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and 44.6 passer rating. His 4.4 yards per attempt average was deep within The Gabbert Zone.
  1. The 49ers fell to 2-2 in games at Levi's Stadium. They lost four games total in the final three seasons at Candlestick Park. If San Francisco ends up on the outside looking in come playoff time, chances are it will be this upset loss that stings the most.

