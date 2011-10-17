49ers' Smith wins second straight Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Oct 17, 2011 at 04:57 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on Oct. 16-17, the NFL announced Friday. Smith brought home the award for the second straight week.

Fans can vote for one of these five players on NFL.com/rookies beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET and ending on Friday at noon ET to determine the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week. The Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

Dalton completed 78.1 percent of his passes for 264 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' 27-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Stephen Paea, Chicago Bears

Paea had two tackles, one sack and a safety in his first NFL game as he helped the Bears down the Minnesota Vikings, 39-10.

Greg Salas, St. Louis Rams

Salas had eight catches for 77 yards in his first start as the Rams fell to the Green Bay Packers, 24-3.

Jabaal Sheard, Cleveland Browns

Sheard had four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the Browns' 24-17 defeat at the hands of the Oakland Raiders.

Aldon Smith, San Francisco 49ers

Smith had four tackles, two sacks, a safety and a forced fumble in the 49ers' 25-19 win over the Detroit Lions.

